NBC Renews One Chicago and Law & Order Franchises

Two of TV's most popular franchises will remain in production for another year.

NBC announced Monday that it had picked up Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime for the 2023-24 season.

All six shows were expected to score pickups because they have continued to pull in solid ratings for NBC this season.

They also perform well on streaming sibling Peacock, where they all began streaming the next day this season.

"We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming.

"A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."

"I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC," said executive producer Dick Wolf.

"All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers."

"I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

NBC notes that all three Chicago series rank among the top 10 in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

In the demo, Chicago P.D. is tied for the #1 broadcast drama in live + 7.

Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order Organized Crime are also among the top 10 drams in the demo based on live + 7.

Earlier this season, there were some concerns about whether the shows would remain intact next season as reports emerged that NBC might be handing back the 10 p.m. slot to affiliates.

While that is still possible, it's nice to know that all six shows will be back.

NBC previously renewed Night Court, Quantum Leap, and La Brea.

The Blacklist is ending this season, while the fate of Magnum P.I., Grand Crew, Young Rock, Lopez vs. Lopez, and American Auto are still up in the air.

What are your thoughts on the pickups?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.