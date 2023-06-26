Chris Noth Slams Report He Felt 'Iced Out' by Sex and the City Cast After Sexual Assault Claims

Chris Noth is speaking out.

The actor took to social media over the weekend to shut down reports that he felt excluded by And Just Like That costars in the wake of him being accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Noth shared a link to a Page Six article that cited insiders saying that he's "not invited to their parties" and doesn't get "greeting cards or happy birthday texts" from costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

"He wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold," the source adds.

"I usually don't respond to this kind of thing," Noth wrote on Instagram.

"And I do know that people like drama and gossip… but this article… is absolute nonsense."

"Just thought you'd like to know," he affirmed.

Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women following the And Just Like That premiere on Max in 2021.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said in a statement at the time.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual," he added.

"It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Noth's costars shared a statement following the scandal.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences," reads a statement signed by Parker, Davis, and Nixon.

"We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

While Noth had already been written out of And Just Like That before the allegations came to light, a planned appearance from Mr. Big in the And Just Like That Season 1 finale was nixed.

The actor was also fired from The Equalizer.

