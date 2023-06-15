Fanatic Feed: What We Do in the Shadows & Dark Winds Trailers, Wild Kingdom Returns to NBC, and More

We have some exciting news to share with you on the Thursday, June 15, 2023, edition of Fanatic Feed.

We're talking about a shocking What We Do in the Shadows trailer, a first look at Season 2 of Dark Winds, and much more.

Let's dig in.

Are you ready for some bedtime stories with Ryan Reynolds?

Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a fifteen-episode series directed by Vincent Peone.

Maximum Effort and Fubo, in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions, produce the show.

This is the first original show announcement for Maximum Effort Channel, a channel that will be home to original and classic TV, movies – as well as some surprising commercials - made for maximum comfort.

Maximum Effort Channel will be available on Fubo, and more streaming platforms to be announced. More programming details will be announced in the coming days.

Check out the clip below and scroll down for more TV news.

Meanwhile, NBC is headed back to the Wild Kingdom.

News broke via Variety that a new iteration of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom is in the works, and it's set to premiere in a few months -- Saturday, October 7, more specifically.

The original series debuted in 1963 and enjoyed much success, and several versions have followed.

It will be fun to see what NBC does with the reboot.

Let's switch gears to FX because we have good news about What We Do in the Shadows.

New episodes get underway on Thursday, July 13, at 10/9c, on FX.

On What We Do in the Shadows Season 5, "Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through," FX teases.

"Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries."

It sounds like a devilishly good time.

Take a bite out of the trailer below.

And don't forget to scroll down for more.

Over in the world of BritBox, we have a first look at Lenny Henry's upcoming drama series, Three Little Birds.

The series picks up in 1957, in a "post-Windrush, and amidst the booming decade set alight by promise, the rhythm of rock and roll, swing, Hollywood starlets, and fabulous fashion," according to the streaming service.

Three Little Birds will introduce Dudley and the rest of the world to gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle and "their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance, Hosanna, as they board a cruise ship from Jamaica bound for a new life in Blighty."

"Lured to the UK in search of new beginnings by their older brother Aston, who asks Leah and Chantrelle if they'll bring him a potential wife from back home, they convince Hosanna to give up her job as a trainee nurse and embark upon the journey to the mother country," the promo material for the series teases.

"An effervescent mix of strong personalities, they all have very different reasons for leaving their family and friends behind in Clarendon, Jamaica, though they soon discover it's not all it's cracked up to be, not least the dramatic change in weather."

"While we learn shocking truths about the lives they left behind the voyage of discovery is not smooth sailing for our trio, but they are determined to succeed and overcome the many obstacles of integration and build a new life in Britain."

Meanwhile, mother and son duo Camryn and Milo Manheim are set to appear in Generations.

The series is described as "the first Jewish-themed genealogy television series produced by the Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, JewishGen, and JLTV" and will launch in Fall 2023.

The premiere episode has begun filming and will feature actors Camryn Manheim (Law and Order, The Practice) and her son, Milo Manheim (School Spirits, Zombies), exploring their DNA and family roots and revealing artifacts, objects, documents, and photographs to paint a full family portrait.

"Learning about my ancestors and my Jewish heritage holds immense significance for me," says Camryn Manheim in a statement.

"It allows me to connect with my roots, understand the rich tapestry of my family's history, and appreciate the unimaginable struggles and triumphs that have shaped my life today."

"By learning about my ancestors, I am not only honoring their legacy but also gaining a deeper understanding of myself, my identity, and the world around me."

"I am very excited to explore my Jewish roots and the lives of my ancestors," says Dancing with the Stars alum Milo Manheim.

"Heritage is extremely important to my family, and tracing our roots will allow us to better understand the intangible attributes that have been passed down from generation to generation."

"This journey will provide a deeper understanding of who I am and will further instill a profound sense of pride in my heritage," he added.

"By delving into the past, I will gain insights into the challenges my ancestors faced and the resilience they displayed, inspiring me to embrace my own journey with renewed strength and determination."

Over in the world of AMC and AMC+, the trailer for Dark Winds Season 2 has dropped, and we're already counting down the days until the series' return.

Dark Winds Season 2 is set for Sunday, July 30 at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

Episodes will be available early on AMC+ starting Thursday, July 27, with new episodes every Thursday.

On the highly-anticipated second chapter, "Lt. Joe Leaphorn, reunites with Jim Chee, his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect," the logline teases.

"They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code," the cabler teases.

"With the help of Sgt. Manuelito and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena, Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them."

Check out the trailer below.

That's a lot of TV news.

But there's still a lot happening, despite many shows being off the air.

What news has you jumping for joy?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.