Fire Country Spinoffs Eyed at CBS

Another beloved CBS series is getting the franchise treatment, and we're here for this heat.

CBS Chief George Cheeks entertained the possibility of spinning off Fire Country while speaking at the Banff World Media Festival this week.

"We are focused on mass-appeal franchises," Cheeks told Deadline at the event.

"We started with expanding universes, reimagining, but also creating new franchises."

"And again, this season's number one show was Fire Country, which completely lends itself to building out a whole new universe," he said before adding:

"So it is really important for us to double down on a franchise focus."

"It became very clear that not only was the show special, it really felt like this could be a great example of us building together a franchise from scratch," Cheeks dished.

"And so I'm like, 'you guys, congratulations, you got your back nine. Now let's start talking about ideas for new extensions.'"

"They've already come up with some great ones … We're not necessarily looking at next year. We're looking when they're ready. That's the beauty of the gestation process," he added.

"We know that we're doubling down on this one, so let's get it right."

"And whether that means three years down the road or whether that means a Paramount Plus original or a CBS original, we'll see where it lands."

CBS has had plenty of successful franchises, including NCIS and the FBIs, so it's hard to imagine no new shows set in the Fire Country franchise becoming hits.

The network recently revived The Good Wife franchise with the upcoming drama series Elsbeth.

Fire Country, headlined by SEAL Team's Max Thieriot, kicked off with bumper ratings last fall and scored a very early renewal for Season 2 in January.

As discussed in our Fire Country Round Tables, there is definitely franchise potential.

The likely scenario is that CBS will test the waters with backdoor pilots during Fire Country Season 2 -- and beyond.

Whether any spinoffs will see the light of day is another story.

It's hard to imagine the show not becoming a franchise, but it will likely hinge on how well the second season is received.

Alas, we'll await fresh episodes of the main series.

What are your thoughts on the show getting spinoffs?

Do you have any ideas for any new entries in the franchises?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.