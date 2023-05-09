Good Wife Spinoff, Matlock Reboot Score Series Orders at CBS

After canceling East New York and True Lies, CBS is looking to the future.

The Eye network on Tuesday evening, picked up two new dramas and a comedy for the 2023-24 season.

First up is Elsbeth, the third series in the Good Wife franchise.

"After her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD," the logline reveals.

Carrie Preston reprises her fan-favorite role from The Good Wife and The Good Fight for the new series.

CBS has always been high on the franchise, but it will be interesting to see where it lands on the schedule after The Good Fight went to Paramount+.

Meanwhile, Matlock, headlined by Kathy Bates, has landed a formal pickup.

"After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within," according to the logline.

In addition to Bates, the series stars Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis.

On the comedy side, Poppa's House, headlined by Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. was handed a series order this week.

"Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced Poppa has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband," the logline reads.

The Terry Crews-centered Jumpstart is not expected to move forward at the network.

CBS had ordered fewer pilots than in previous years -- a sign of the economics of the broadcast networks.

The network previously picked up the Justin Hartley series Tracker for next season.

CBS renewed Blue Bloods (for Season 14), Bob Hearts Abishola (for Season 5), CSI: Vegas (for Season 3), The Equalizer (for Season 4), FBI (for Season 6), FBI: International (for Season 3), FBI: Most Wanted (for Season 5), and Fire Country (for Season 2).

Also returning is Ghosts (for Season 3), NCIS (for Season 21), NCIS: Hawai'i (for Season 3), The Neighborhood (for Season 6), So Help Me Todd (for Season 2), S.W.A.T. (for Season 7), and Young Sheldon (for Season 7).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.