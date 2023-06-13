Foundation Season 2 Trailer Teases a Deadly Battle for Survival

Apple TV+'s sci-fi hit Foundation returns this summer, and the official trailer has finally been released.

Foundation Season 2 will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, July 14, on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through September 15.

"More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two," the logline teases.

"As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself."

"The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire," Apple's description adds.

"The monumental adaptation of "Foundation" chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

Foundation stars Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.

The impressive cast also includes Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann. It introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), and Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount).

The new cast is rounded out by Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

The addictive drama is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer. Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov, and Marcy Ross also serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ has also confirmed the return of the show's official podcast, hosted by Jason Concepcion and Goyer and produced by Pineapple Street Studios, with Max Linsky, Jenna Weiss-Berman, and Bari Finkel serving as executive producers.

The entire first season is available now on Apple Podcasts.

