Lacey Chabert Reunites With Party of Five Co-Star Scott Wolf for A Merry Scottish Christmas at Hallmark

Well, this is exciting TV news.

Hallmark has confirmed that Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Scott Wolf (Nancy Drew) are back as a brother-sister duo in the new, original movie A Merry Scottish Christmas.

The flick is set to premiere later this year on Hallmark Channel during the network's beloved annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

This marks Chabert and Wolf's first on-screen reunion since starring together on Party of Five.

NBC Correspondent Andrea Canning and American Author Audrey Schulman wrote the exciting new movie.

When estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo (Fiona Bell, The Nest), a big family secret is revealed.

Chabert and Wolf previously starred together as Claudia Salinger and Bailey Salinger, respectively, on the hit FOX series Party of Five.

"We are so excited to reunite Lacey and Scott and know our viewers will fall in love with this movie," said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, at Hallmark Media.

"The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers."

"Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together," said Chabert.

"When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity."

"Working with Lacey on 'Party of Five' was one of my favorite experiences ever," said Wolf.

"Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I'm so glad is coming true."

A Merry Scottish Christmas is from Synthetic Cinema International and Treehouse Media.

Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf, and Andrew Gernhard are executive producers.

Edwina Forkin is the producer, and Molly Mayeux serves as the line producer. Dustin Rikert directed from a script by Andrea Canning and Audrey Schulman.

What are your thoughts on the TV veterans reuniting for a Scottish Hallmark Christmas movie?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.