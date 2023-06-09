NBC Greenlights St. Denis Medical, Cuts Young Rock and Grand Crew

NBC is moving and shaking this Friday afternoon.

As reported by Variety, the network has greenlit a new series while canceling two established ones.

NBC is saying goodbye to Young Rock and Grand Crew while saying hello to St. Denis Medical.

Young Rock was the series based on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson through various stages in his life.

Three different actors portrayed Johnson in addition to himself in the series that has been airing since 2021.

Grand Crew followed a group of Black friends as they unpacked life’s ups and downs at their favorite watering hole, a wine bar in Los Angeles.

Grand Crew also premiered in 2021.

The fate of their fellow traveler American Auto has yet to be decided, but we know of at least one show that could be picking up the next leg of their journey.

NBC has ordered St. Denis Medical, from the minds behind Superstore and American Auto to series.

The American Auto connection suggests it could be partnered with this new venture, which stars Wendi McClendon-Covey as a hospital director and former surgeon with big dreams for the hospital.

St. Denis Medical is “a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity,” according to the official longline.

Variety had also exclusively reported that Allison Holman will costar in the series as a dedicated emergency department nurse who sacrifices her personal life for the life of the hospital.

Other cast members include David Alan Grier, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper, and Kahyun Kim.

What do you think of this news?

Will you miss Young Rock and Grand Crew? Are you plugging for American Auto?

Hit the comments and let us know if you'll be watching St. Denis Medical!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.