Never Have I Ever Season 4 Episode 6 Review: ...had my dream stolen

We make plans and work hard towards achieving them, but life sometimes finds a way to knock us off course in a way we can never get back if we try.

Devi's plans for Princeton were cut short when she didn't receive the feedback she wanted on Never Have I Ever Season 4 Episode 6.

Everyone else had reason to celebrate because they had gotten into the college of their choice, but Fabiola was feeling less than celebratory. The secret was still troubling her.

Despite having a rough start in the morning, Devi was feeling celebratory, especially after hearing that someone had been accepted into Princeton.

Nothing could have prepared her for the results.

The feedback she'd gotten was pretty good, in most people's opinion, because it's better than being told no. Maybe there was something Princeton needed from her, and that was why they deferred her admission.

It is hard for us to see our shortcomings; we take it as an affront when others notice and point that out. Sometimes it doesn't have to be pointed out.

Devi felt like she had been insulted personally by the non-rejecting rejection.

I'm unsure whether Princeton gave a reason for their deferment, but they must have had a good reason. Maybe they thought Devi was too good for the school and would fit in elsewhere. Or, more realistically, they thought Devi needed to grow up some more.

And maybe the deferment was a blessing in disguise.

Devi had a strong connection with her dad, to a fault almost.

Mohan: Wow, Devi, first grade. Pretty soon you'll be going to college. Have you thought about where you'd go?

Devi: Princess College.

Mohan: Hmm. Don't know if there's a Princess College. But there's a Princeton College.

She literally couldn't feel her legs after he died.

In a flashback, she remembered talking about Princeton with him and how impressed he was she wanted to go to such a school.

She internalized that to make her dad happy, she had to go to Princeton, and since that started at a young age, it was almost impossible for her to realize that it had never been her dream but her dad's.

After the conversation with her therapist, Devi could almost feel the loss after realizing her life was modeled in her father's dream.

Maybe going to Princeton would have led her on a bad path. If she truly were mini-Blair, she would have run into an identity crisis and flunk out of school. If she were lucky, she would bounce back and find a job like Blair did; if she weren't, her mental health would take a hit.

She had been on a never-ending race to be excellent academically but never took the time to appreciate learning stuff for fun.

It would be a great idea to take a year off and figure out what Devi wants for Devi.

It wouldn't be a bad idea to go to that school she had visited with her mom and maybe sit around with other nerds and appreciate the joy of learning new things.

She took the Princeton "rejection" hard because it felt like she was disappointing her dad.

Devi: I was actually deferred.

Fabiola: No! That's the worst-case scenario.

It was admirable how she got down to improving her school resume by taking on another job, but when I realized the root of all that dedication, I felt sorry for her.

Everything was made worse because Fabiola had gotten into the school.

It was irrational for Devi to be mad, but two things can be true simultaneously. Fabiola should not have kept it a secret, and Devi doesn't own Princeton.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 found Paxton was offering great advice. Who knew going to college for five seconds could make someone that smart? Or maybe it was the faculty uniform, like Devi said.

Elsewhere, Pati was in love. It was emotional, physical, and, apparently, cashless for now.

I have had the "I invested in Apple" story a million times but never have I ever heard such a funny story.

Len was using Nirmala for her money. It'd be a winnable bet to bet that the young woman he was with was also finessing him for money.

It is always so frustrating when you try to tell someone what you see, but they are too blind to see it for themselves.

Either way, Len's plan would cost someone money because Kamala had to turn down that amazing job opportunity to keep tabs on Len and what he was planning.

Ben was on cloud nine after getting into Columbia. Despite it being an almost sure bet that he would, that didn't stop him from basking in the glory. And you know what? He deserved it.

He deserved to wear Columbia's attire for the rest of the school year.

Speaking of school years, Eleanor decided to grab the bull by the horns and take control of her future. Who needs Julliard when you are a talented actress and singer?

Life was also not going according to plan, but she didn't dwell on the failures. She was forging ahead on her own, looking for that, yes.

The remaining hurdle was how to break the news to Trent. Maybe it will bring them together, and he will follow her to Los Angeles and become a model or a famous skater.

It's for people who don't plan too much about the future that life can be rewarding because they lean into what it offers them.

Ben decided to break up with Margot after hearing how she spoke about him to that dude who wore the same sweater as his mom. His name doesn't deserve to be remembered.

There was no justification for how she handled that situation; I would have broken up with her too.

But it was an emerging pattern with Ben. Whenever feelings confronted him and he was uncomfortable, his first instinct was to cut and run. It was what he did with Devi on Never Have I Ever Season 4 Episode 1.

They had decided to be friends, but who were they kidding? Hearing Ben was single was music to Devi's ears.

They might be getting together y'all. #Bevi is about to begin again for the I lost count time.

We had a pretty rough idea of where the story was going but "…had my dream stolen" shattered all those notions, but one can't wait to see how this plays out.

