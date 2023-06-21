Nicole Kidman Returning for Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 at Hulu

Another limited series is getting the ongoing series treatment.

Hulu has officially picked up Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, almost two years after the freshman season wrapped.

Variety first reported the news, revealing that Nicole Kidman would return to star and executive produce.

This isn't the first limited series with Kidman at the wheel to score a surprise second season:

HBO's Big Little Lies famously returned to tell more stories about the characters from Big Little Lies Season 1.

Kidman will, once again, play the role of resort director Masha.

But the rest of the cast from Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 is not expected to return.

Instead, the hit streaming series is targeting some more big names for the next chapter.

Variety reports that White Lotus and Last of Us star Murray Bartlett is nearing a deal to star.

Liv Ullmann (Persona, Scenes From a Marriage), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Verdict), Maisie Richardson Sellers (The Originals, Legends of Tomorrow), and Aras Aydin (Cherry Season, Escape) are all said to be part of the cast.

The series takes place at a health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

However, these nine "perfect" strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

David E. Kelley, who Kidman previously worked with on Big Little Lies and The Undoing, was EP for the first season.

It's unclear what his involvement will be on Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, but we'll keep you up to speed on that with our TV news.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 launched to much success on Hulu in 2021, so a second chapter was inevitable.

It's unclear whether the show was already written before the WGA strike or if there will be a lengthy hiatus in store for the new season.

We could be waiting a long time.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

