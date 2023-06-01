Outlander Season 7 Sneak Peeks Released by Starz, and it's Good News for Jamie and Claire

It's hard to believe we are just two weeks out from Outlander Season 7.

To celebrate World Outlander Day, Starz shared two clips that tease what's to come for your favorite characters in the first episodes of the new season.

Star Caitríona Balfe and executive producer Maril Davis participated in a Women of Outlander panel at Austin's annual ATX TV Festival today, where the clips were first revealed during a panel discussion focused on the women in front of and behind the camera who are involved in creating this groundbreaking series.

The first clip shows Jamie in a reflective mood as he speaks to Claire about his feelings.

"I dream of the past," he shares.

"Why would I not dream of the future?"

Check out the clip below.

It shows our favorite characters at peace, which we rarely see on this show.

Thankfully, Starz also dropped a clip showing the MacKenzies as the premium cabler attempts to give fans everything they've ever wanted.

There's undoubtedly a lot of excitement from the fans for Outlander Season 7, especially given that it's the penultimate season.

As a result, it looks like we're getting some significant shifts to prepare us for the end.

Check out the clip below and scroll down for more about the show.

Outlander Season 7 picks up from the harrowing events of the end of Outlander Season 6, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she's tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie.

But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived.

In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War.

They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind.

As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

The cast of the series includes Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, and David Berry as Lord John Grey, and Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley.

New cast members include Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Outlander Season 7 premieres on Starz Friday, June 16.

