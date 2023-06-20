School Spirits Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

We can breathe a sigh of relief, School Spirits Fanatics.

Paramount+ finally confirmed Tuesday afternoon that it had ordered School Spirits Season 2.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

School Spirits Season 1 wrapped on the streaming service in April with several cliffhangers.

The series stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, a teenager trying to solve her murder.

While the YA market has been saturated with series in recent years, the series excelled in every area.

It boasted a compelling mystery, plenty of drama, and lots of potential for future seasons.

"We saw how engaged the fans of the show were, and we're really excited about not only the creative direction of the show [in season one], but the promise of the creative direction we're aware of in the second season," Shauna Phelan, executive vp and co-head of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action series and films, told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The audience responding to the show so positively and so passionately made it an easy call for us. We're very excited to have the opportunity to make a second season."

Added Zach Olin, Phelan's fellow executive VP and co-head of Awesomeness and Nick live-action, "There was an incredible combination of voice that Megan and Nate brought to the project, in addition to their incredible handle on the mystery that they wanted to tell."

"It felt surprising on so many levels. It was just an enjoyable page turner right out of the gate.

Additional cast members of School Spirits include Kristian Flores (Reboot, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson (Reign, Degrassi: Next Class) as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo (The Society, Mother/Android) as Nicole Herrera, and Sarah Yarkin (Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Happy Death Day 2U) as Rhonda.

The cast also includes Nick Pugliese (13 Reasons Why, Dramarama) as Charley, Rainbow Wedell (The Wilds, The Bureau of Magical Things) as Claire Zolinski, and Milo Manheim (Zombies 3, Prom Pact) as Wally Clark.

When TV Fanatic chatted with Flores earlier this year, he teased that the story would not be complete at the end of School Spirits Season 1.

Instead, he shared that "so many layers" must be untangled on School Spirits Season 2.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Are you ready for more?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.