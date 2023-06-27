Vanderpump Rules Shocker: Filming Underway! Who Hasn't Closed a Deal To Return?!

If you thought Scandoval was finally dying down, you can think again.

Production on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is set to get underway on Wednesday, but one key player has yet to close a deal to return.

It's a shocker.

TMZ reports that Raquel Leviss has not told production whether she will return to the show.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you know the show's popularity exploded overnight when news broke that she was having an affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.

As numbers dropped, the series was limping towards a likely cancellation, but the affair scandal gave the show a new lease of life.

Unfortunately, there's a genuine chance that Leviss will not return.

TMZ notes that production and Raquel's team are working together to get her on the show, "but she's still at her mental health facility, which continues to be her priority."

According to reports, Raquel has been a patient at the facility for over two months, pretty much since filming the wild Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

With some time to reflect, Leviss may have elected to distance herself from the Bravo reality series.

Let's face it: The show is toxic.

It may not be the best place for Raquel at this point in her life, but that's not to say she couldn't return down the line.

Something tells me she will have an open invitation from producers because they know Raquel will be a big part of the future success of the series.

While Raquel's future on the series is in doubt, TMZ broke the news of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix returning.

Madix has been vocal about not wanting to share the screen with Sandoval, but it's hard to imagine the show filming without them crossing paths.

Vanderpump Rules has thrived for so long because friendships intertwine all of the reality TV personalities on the series.

There must be some social event on the calendar to get them in the same room.

It's hard to imagine what drama awaits on Vanderpump Rules Season 11, but production and the network will be hoping to capture the continued fallout of Scandoval.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Vanderpump Rules probably won't return to Bravo until 2024.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.