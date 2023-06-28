Vanderpump Rules Spinoff With Several Fired Cast Members in the Works at Bravo

If you asked us a couple of months ago whether we thought the Vanderpump Rules franchise would still be here, we'd have probably laughed in your face.

But months after the Scandoval erupted and sent ratings sky-high, it looks like the franchise is here to stay.

Yes, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is already filming sans one of the key players in the Sandoval saga.

In addition to the next season of the venerable reality TV series, a new spinoff is also in the works.

Deadline reports that Bravo is exploring the possibility of a new spinoff focused on cast members who no longer work for Lisa Vanderpump.

"The series will follow a group of tightknit friends, who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley," the outlet teases of the potential series.

As for the cast of the surefire hit, three Vanderpump Rules alums are circling the project.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who left the show following Vanderpump Rules Season 8, are said to be involved.

Kristen Doute, who was fired at the end of the same season alongside Stassi Schroeder for racist actions toward co-star Faith Stowers, is also expected to be involved.

Deals for the series are still being ironed out, so there will likely be some changes before the final cast is announced.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you know Doute returned for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale as she comforted Ariana Madix after it emerged that Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.

There has been talk of a spinoff featuring franchise alums for several years, but Bravo was only ready to pull the trigger when the numbers for Vanderpump Rules surged to series highs.

Taylor and Cartwright previously headlined Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, but the series lasted one season.

What are your thoughts on this latest spinoff announcement?

Are you interested?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.