Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 8 Episode 4

Did Morgan manage to bounce back from the sins of the past?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 4, he returned to King County and had to face his son's corpse, once and for all.

Meanwhile, Grace's radiation poisoning was intensifying and it was time to take swift action.

Elsewhere, tensions mounted as Dwight and Sherry set off on a deadly mission to save their son.

