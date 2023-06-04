Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 4 Review: King County

Closure is tricky, and Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 4 was one of the spinoff's finest hours because it was a natural progression for Morgan.

He's been dealing with loss ever since The Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1, and this latest chapter found him returning to the home his son died in and his deceased wife returned to every night to try to open the doors.

I've had many complaints about how Morgan's arc has been handled on both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead; we got nostalgia and some of Lennie James' best work to date as he tried to find a way to put the Walker of his son Duane down.

The series has mishandled many characters and storylines, but there was a level of authenticity here with Morgan's arc.

Being closely tied to the original series, Morgan will always have a special place in fans' hearts, so botching Morgan's return to King County wouldn't go down well. At all.

I didn't anticipate there would be so many characters along for the ride, but I appreciated how Morgan faced the sins of his past to allow him to proceed in life.

Holding on to guilt for 12 years has shaped Morgan's arc. He wasn't strong enough to put the zombified version of his son down all those years ago, and Morgan had to do it here.

Grace: This is exactly what I was doing when we first met.

Morgan: No. You were burying your co-workers.

Grace: I was risking my life for people who were already dead.

Morgan: This is my son.

Grace: And it's Mo's life! We could have gotten away when Dwight and Sherry gave us the out.

Morgan: That wouldn't have worked.

Grace: You don't know that.

Morgan: I gotta do this. Only way I can be sure I can give that girl what she needs.

Grace: Why?

Morgan: I need to know that I won't let her down.

Grace: You are so scared of the past repeating itself that you don't even realize that you're the one who's making it happen. And now we're trapped in this house that you and Duane lived because you brought us here.

Permalink: You are so scared of the past repeating itself that you don't even realize that you're the...

Permalink: You are so scared of the past repeating itself that you don't even realize that you're the...

Grace and Mo showing up came out of the blue, but at least Morgan had people who loved him along for this ride, even if it ended in disaster.

Mo escaping from P.A.D.R.E. again was an eye-roll moment because the kid has escaped countless times over several episodes.

I'm sure the writers could find something else to explain away her actions, but after the crapfest that was Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Fear the Walking Dead is a work of art in comparison.

P.A.D.R.E. have changed all of the relationships on the show, and Morgan bringing all the characters to meet the new villains changed their lives forever.

Jenny was always outside. She would wander back here most nights. I don't know if it's 'cause she heard us in here or she could smell us, but I would... I'd sit and wait. I wanted to put her to rest, didn't want Duane to have to see his mother like that. A man named Rick Grimes gave me this rifle to do right by her, and I... never could. I don't know. I must have... come back here after Duane died.

Morgan Permalink: Jenny was always outside. She would wander back here most nights. I don't know if it's 'cause...

Permalink: Jenny was always outside. She would wander back here most nights. I don't know if it's 'cause...

I never considered how Dwight and Sherry would feel about Morgan because, truthfully, how was Morgan to know that they would blossom into the biggest villains in series history?

Dwight and Sherry are understandably driven by their time at the Sanctuary under the leadership of Negan.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know they struggle with most communities because they always fear they will turn into the place that changed their lives so much.

Their resentment toward Morgan shaped the events of "Kings County" in a big way. They were desperate to find a way out with their son, Finch.

Morgan: I should've taken that deal from before. I put you and Mo in danger. Mo: You made the right choice, Dad.

Grace: We just can't abandon Daniel and Madison. We have to get back to my truck. You can stop the walkers before they get to the house. You can make a path so we can get to the truck. You just have to "clear" for us.

Morgan: No. It is not that simple.

Mo: This is your second chance, Dad.

Permalink: This is your second chance, Dad.

Permalink: This is your second chance, Dad.

Losing the first seven years of your child's life must be difficult, but thankfully, Finch is now well aware of who his parents are and the lengths they've gone to keep him safe.

The problem with Finch knocking out Shrike and escaping the compound to the boat is that this compound is supposed to be safe, and these children keep running with ease.

Surely, there should be much more security because if people can get out easily, I'm sure people could get in just as easily.

Dwight and Sherry's plan to run away with their son wasn't well thought out because Shrike and her band of misfits would not allow them to escape without a fight.

Morgan: They're trying to burn us out. Here.

Dwight: We'll save you the bullet. This one's a courtesy kill. But the next one we light on fire keeps walking.

Morgan: Dwight, come on. I got Mo in here with me. You're gonna get her killed.

Dwight: No.You will. You got five minutes to turn yourself over... or I'm sending one up on that porch.

Sherry: We'll be waiting, Morgan.

Permalink: We'll be waiting, Morgan.

Permalink: We'll be waiting, Morgan.

Morgan showing up in the nick of time will probably serve as his penance in their eyes, which might be the most exciting way to send the storylines at this point.

Grace revealing that the radiation from Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 was catching up to her, only to be bitten by a walker while saving Mo, was a heartbreaking development that could change everything.

Grace has shown everyone warmth in a world filled with horrible people, but if the show wanted to kill someone off in the final season, Grace would be the one that would get people talking.

Then again, it's always possible that June will find a way to save Grace. She is investigating the theory that radiation will prevent the spread of the zombie virus.

Finch is a walking example that it works. It's surprising just how well he is, given that we've witnessed the spread of the infection wipe people out fairly quickly.

Morgan: You shouldn't have done that.

Dwight: I'm not just gonna stand here and watch you get killed in cold blood, Morgan. You're not the only one trying to escape your past. What PADRE's doing... You know, making us do, it's like living at the Sanctuary all over again. Morgan: Your boy's gonna end up just like mine. And I can't have that on me. I can't.

Permalink: Your boy's gonna end up just like mine. And I can't have that on me. I can't.

Permalink: Your boy's gonna end up just like mine. And I can't have that on me. I can't.

The tricky part here is that Grace was dying at the end of the hour and seemed resigned to that fact.

At this point, though, it feels like Grace is only dying to serve the narrative and bring warring factions together to take down P.A.D.R.E.

Hopefully, I'm wrong, and Grace will bounce back and thrive beyond the series finale, but it's hard to have hope in this universe.

We should know by this point not to get attached to any characters because they all die eventually.

"King County" had decent storytelling, high stakes, and some of the best cinematography in franchise history.

These showrunners can still play with expectations without making the storylines feel forced.

Fear the Walking Dead has this knack for starting the season out strong, only for things to fall apart after a few episodes.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 feels different. It's gradually improving with each episode, which could bode well for a satisfying series finale.

What are your thoughts on Morgan's return to King County?

Did you enjoy his inner struggle as he tried to find his son's reanimated corpse?

What are your thoughts on Grace's bite? Do you think she'll succumb to radiation poisoning or the Walker virus?

Are you tired of the kids escaping from P.A.D.R.E.?

Hit the comments.

Fear the Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.





King County Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.0 / 5.0

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.