Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Did the gang manage to save Grace and Finch?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5, a deadly mission got underway as PADRE closed in.

Meanwhile, Morgan tried to reason with Shrike that her plans had not yielded much results.

Elsewhere, Mo and Dove had one final battle as they both tried to do what they thought was right.

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.