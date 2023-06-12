Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 8 Episode 5

at .

Did the gang manage to save Grace and Finch?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5,  a deadly mission got underway as PADRE closed in.

Saving Their Son - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Morgan tried to reason with Shrike that her plans had not yielded much results.

Elsewhere, Mo and Dove had one final battle as they both tried to do what they thought was right.

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5 Quotes

June: Go for June.
Morgan: It's Grace. She's bit on the side. We can't amputate. What you did for Finch, you think it'll work for Grace?
June: Maybe.
Morgan: We'll take maybe.
June: Morgan, to do it, we need the equipment that PADRE has.

Shrike: Why do you think I put it on wheels in the first place? To keep people like you from messing with it.
Morgan: What the hell do you want?
Shrike: To help. To save Grace's life.
Morgan: Then tell these assholes to stop shooting at us.
Shrike: Not before you hear me out.
Morgan: I don't have time for this.
Shrike: No, Grace doesn't have time for this. So listen carefully... I'll tell you where the train car is. My people will escort you there. I'll even allow Blue Jay to administer the treatment. Grace will get the care she needs.
Morgan: And what exactly do you get?
Shrike: I paid a little trip to King County. I saw what you did outside your house. I saw how many walkers you killed single-handedly. Well, except for the one who bit Grace.
Morgan: What do you want?!
Shrike: There's a shipyard, one that is very important to our future.
Morgan: And that has what to do with me?
Shrike: There are thousands of Carrion inside, and I need them all cleared.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5 Photos

Let Me Pass - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5
Saving Their Son - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5
Sherry Moves On - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5
Dying - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5
Safety, Please - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5
Working Out Her Next Move - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5
  1. Fear the Walking Dead
  2. Fear the Walking Dead Season 8
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5
  4. Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 8 Episode 5