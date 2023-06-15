Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Was it really the end for some of the Mayans?

On Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 5, Isaac's reign of terror reached a fever pitch as everyone tried to make sense of their new normal.

Meanwhile, Creeper tried to learn more about what was happening in the prison, and more importantly, who the rat was.

Elsewhere, E.Z. had a plan to take everyone who opposed him down.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.