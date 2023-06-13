Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers: The Deadly Battle With the Sons of Anarchy Reaches a Chilling Conclusion

Are you ready for this, Mayans M.C. Fanatics?

FX has released a trailer and photos for Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 5, and if you were hoping for some peace and happiness for your favorite members of the Santo Padre Charter, this is not the content for you.

"As the war with the SONS escalates, the two clubs square off in a fight to the death," the cabler warns of the episode that promises to change everything.

Truthfully, everything that happens in the trailer is what I had on my bingo card for the series finale, so if we're getting this battle now, it gives me hope that the series will end somewhere different than I envisioned.

E.Z. has been pushed to the limit on Mayans M.C. Season 5 because with great power comes great responsibility.

He's had to make big decisions that have had enormous implications for everyone, but it's hard to imagine anyone making it out of this fight having trust in E.Z. as a leader.

E.Z. needs to find the right path forward that benefits the Santo Padre charter, but with the chaos surrounding the search for the rat, there's no telling what he might do.

Angel has been more critical of EZ than ever, and on Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 4, it seemed the bond between brothers was on thin ice.

In the teaser for the episode, we also see Angel and Miguel have a tough conversation about E.Z.'s decisions.

These men hate each other, even more so after learning they share a father, but could they unite to try to prevent E.Z. from making a decision that could kill everyone?

Despite Miguel hating the Reyes brothers, he's slowly realized the importance of family.

Angel has Adelita and their child to think about now, and the threat at the end of Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 2 changed his focus.

The battle promises to be a deadly affair, and with someone as unpredictable as Isaac leading the charge for the SONS, it adds a different layer to the suspense.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know Isaac has done some despicable things, but the show has been building to this battle for the last couple of seasons.

With the battle now ready to get underway, Isaac promises E.Z. that people will die during the battle.

Wouldn't it be an excellent twist if Isaac was the one to reveal E.Z. was the rat all those years ago?

It would send the narrative in a different direction, but this show has proven to be one of the most unpredictable on the air, so we should expect something different.

Creeper is adamant about discovering the truth about the rat to feed the information back to his brothers, but will he believe Kody when she tells him about the tapes?

Creeper and Kody had a fun bond on Mayans M.C. Season 4, but that all came crashing down when we learned she was an undercover agent.

Kody is desperate to take the Mayans down to get back in the good graces of her peers.

She screwed up her mission by getting too close to Creeper, but it's hard to imagine Creeper believing E.Z. is the person responsible for much of the bad stuff to happen to the Mayans.

All told, it will be one of the most shocking episodes of the series, so we best buckle up and enjoy this thrill ride.

Check out the trailer below and join me in the comments with your thoughts and theories.

As always, my Mayans M.C. reviews are available when the episodes wrap on FX.

