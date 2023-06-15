Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Nancy and Ace find themselves back together?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3, the pair shared a sweet moment while working together to find a way to break the curse.

Nancy, Ace, and Bess - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Carson and Jean continued to grow closer but a recent conversation left him with an unsettled feeling.

Elsewhere, Jesse and Birdie devised a plan to teach the school bully a lesson.

Watch Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Nancy: I know it seems impossible, but has the impossible ever stopped us?
Ace: That’s a good point. I still remember seeing you in high school. You were working on that like a podium, powder, the volcano. I was a senior. You were a sophomore, and you refused to quit until that thing erupted in actual flames.
Nancy: I didn’t realize I was on your radar in high school.
Ace: You stood out.

Hey, Jessie and Birdie. Wannabe Harriette Potters. You two fake witches want to explain why you dragged me out here?

Avery

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3

