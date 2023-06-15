Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Nancy and Ace find themselves back together?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3, the pair shared a sweet moment while working together to find a way to break the curse.

Meanwhile, Carson and Jean continued to grow closer but a recent conversation left him with an unsettled feeling.

Elsewhere, Jesse and Birdie devised a plan to teach the school bully a lesson.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.