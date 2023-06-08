Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 11

Did Riverdale's Halloween plans get derailed by a deadly attack?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 11, Veronica was adamant about trying to bring some of her Los Angeles life to the town.

Ghost Show - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Betty made the most out of her night out with Archie.

Elsewhere, Reggie and Jughead made a shocking discovery in the mystery brewing in Riverdale.

Spooky Celebration - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 11

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 11 Quotes

Sheriff Keller: Mr. Rayberry killed himself. We have established that.
Jughead: No, you established that. I have not established that.

Archie: Riverdale has a funny relationship with Halloween.
Veronica: Dare I ask?
Cheryl: Unfortunately, we don’t embrace All Hallows Eve the same way Greendale does. We have rules in Riverdale.

Center Stage - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 11
Ghost Show - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 11
Spooky Celebration - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 11
