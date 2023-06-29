Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 13

at .

What brought Hiram Lodge back to town?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 13, tensions blew up when Veronica had to face her father for the first time in years.

Head River Vixen - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Archie and the gang learned that Mrs. Thornton was accused of being a communist.

Elsewhere, Cheryl's father Clifford forced her to out gay students at the school.

Watch Riverdale Season 7 Episode 13 Online

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 13 Quotes

Betty: It’s nice to meet you, Mr. Lodge. We’re such big fans of your television program.
Cheryl: Especially the first season. It kinda went downhill after that.

Hiram: You gotta find the truth in what you’re saying, Julian. And never forget: words have power.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 13

