Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 13

What brought Hiram Lodge back to town?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 13, tensions blew up when Veronica had to face her father for the first time in years.

Meanwhile, Archie and the gang learned that Mrs. Thornton was accused of being a communist.

Elsewhere, Cheryl's father Clifford forced her to out gay students at the school.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.