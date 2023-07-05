Allison Mack, Smallville Star, Released From Prison For Part in Sex Trafficking Cult

Allison Mack has been released from prison.

The Smallville alum had been serving a three-year sentence in prison after pleading guilty to manipulating women into becoming sex slaves via the NXIVM cult.

She was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy and handed a three-year sentence.

News of her release was first shared by Albany Times-Union, which revealed the actress was released Monday, July 3, from a federal prison in Dublin, California, near San Francisco.

The news means that Mack served two of the three years.

Allison Mack was initially facing up to 17 years in prison, but cooperating with prosecutors pursuing a case against ringleader Keith Raniere helped her secure a shorter sentence.

Before her sentencing, Mack wrote a statement to the judge expressing "remorse and guilt" for her actions.

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man," she wrote at the time.

"I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly," she added.

"I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path."

"I am sorry to those of you whom I spoke to in a harsh or hurtful way."

The many wild developments of the NXIVM cult were charted in HBO's docuseries The Vow, which wrapped its run in November 2022.

Mack is the first subject of the series to be released from prison.

The actress is best known for her work on Smallville as Chloe Sullivan, a role she held for a decade from 2001-2011.

Additional TV credits include Wilfred, 7th Heaven, The Following, and American Odyssey.

On the big screen, Mack appeared in Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, The Ant Bully, and You.

