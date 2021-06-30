Smallville Star Allison Mack Gets 3 Years in NXIVM Sex-Slave Case

Allison Mack is headed to jail.

The former Smallville star was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday on charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for cult-like group NXIVM.

Mack had previously pleaded guilty to the charges and cooperated against the group's leader Keith Raniere and took responsibility for helping him create a secret group that brainwashed women who were branded with his initials.

“I made choices I will forever regret,” she said, before revealing had “remorse and guilt.”

She said that devoting herself to Raniere “was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life,” in a letter she had written ahead of her sentencing.

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM,” she wrote.

“I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”

She reportedly apologized to the victims in court on Wednesday.

“From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry.”

With advisory and sentencing guidelines taken into consideration, Mack could have found herself facing between 14 and 17 1/2 years.

The lesser sentence stems from Mack's cooperation in the case against Keith.

“The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Mack’s descent have been a tragedy for all involved. But that need not, and should not, be the end of the story for Allison Mack,” her lawyers wrote in papers for the court.

Prosecutors said Mack became a "master" for "slaves" she ordered “to perform labor, take nude photographs, and in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere.”

When news of the inner workings of the group went public, Raniere evaded the U.S. law and headed to Mexico with Mack and others to try to bring the group back together.

He was subsequently arrested and sent to the U.S., with Mack being arrested shortly after.

“Ms. Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at that time,” the defense papers said.

As for Raniere, he was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex trafficking charges.

Mack is best known for her role as Chloe Sullivan on The WB/CW drama Smallville, but she also had TV credits on Providence, 7th Heaven, and Wilfred.

On the big screen, she appeared in Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, The Ant Bully, Night Eyes 3, among others.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.