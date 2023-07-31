Angus Cloud, Euphoria's Fez, Dead at 25

Tragic news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that Euphoria breakout Angus Cloud has died.

He was 25 years old.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," Cloud's family said in a statement shared by Variety.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss."

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."

"We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud became a household name for his work on HBO's hit drama, Euphoria, starring opposite Zendaya.

He was a breakout star on the series, amassing a huge online following for his portrayal of drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill.

With a breakthrough role in Euphoria Season 1, he followed it up with a much more significant presence in Euphoria Season 2, delivering standout performances throughout the entire season.

The series was supposed to return to production in 2022, but filming has yet to begin on Euphoria Season 3, despite being picked up some 18 months ago by the cabler amid huge ratings.

Many shows lose steam as they progress, but absence made the heart grow fonder with Euphoria, and fans wanted more.

The series has also been an awards magnet. At its core, it's a teen drama with adult themes.

Recent reports suggested that Euphoria Season 3 has been postponed until 2025, but it's unclear when the show will return.

Cloud was set to follow up Euphoria with a new horror movie starring Scream's Melissa Barerra and directed by the franchise's recent directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to Angus Cloud's friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.