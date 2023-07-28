Big Brother: Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes Return to Unleash Season 25's Big Twist

Well, this is surprising.

It seemed like we were going into Big Brother Season 25 with little information about what was on tap for the houseguests.

CBS on Friday afternoon shared a surprising sneak peek ahead of Wednesday's live move-in event.

Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande - Big Brother

Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes "broke into" the revamped house that houseguests will call home and "unwittingly unleashed the season 25 twist."

Cameras captured the big moment and the moment the three BB alums, who all famously lost their seasons, rolled a "Time Laser" into the house.

Frankie Grande on Season 25 - Big Brother

"The incident has revealed their plan was to go back in time and change the outcome of their seasons," CBS teases.

"But something went horribly wrong, and they unleashed the BIG BROTHER season 25 twist that will be fully revealed in the special 90-minute live move-in episode Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network," CBS adds.

Big Brother is no stranger to big twists, but having Grande, Haynes, and Reyes in pre-season material gives the sense that they'll play a big part in the season ahead.

Will they be full-fledged contestants? It's unclear, but I'm sure viewers would get on board with it.

Danielle Reyes on Season 25 - Big Brother

Haynes and Reyes' names often come up across social media, with fans wanting them both to have another shot at the money.

Big Brother is premiering much later than usual this season in response to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

CBS wants to keep the show on the air well into the fall to help shore up its schedule.

Recent reports have suggested we're looking at a season lasting 100 days, which probably means we're in for battle backs.

Britney Haynes is Back - Big Brother

Then again, if the former houseguests have the "Time Laser," it's possible houseguests could rewrite the past, meaning that some of the first boots could even stage comebacks.

Alas, all we can do is tune in to discover what happens.

Check out the promo below.

