Big Brother Season 25: Cast Revealed For Biggest Season Yet

In the words of Lizzo, "It's about damn time."
We've been waiting longer than usual for the latest season of our summertime obsession, Big Brother, but CBS decided to delay the season until August this summer.
We're just two days away from the premiere of Big Brother Season 25, and we have our cast.
There were some theories online that the show would keep the cast under wraps until the Wednesday, August 2, season premiere, but thankfully, the network dropped the casting news we've been anticipating for months.
Thankfully, we're getting 16 new houseguests, which probably means the rumors of returning houseguests are just that -- rumors.
So, who are the 16 new houseguests competing for one of the most coveted titles on the reality TV hit?
Name: America Lopez
Age: 27 Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Medical receptionist
Name: Blue Kim
Age: 25
Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Brand strategist
Name: Bowie Jane
Age: 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Barrister/DJ
Name: Cameron Hardin
Age: 34
Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Name: Cory Wurtenberger
Age: 21
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student
Name: Felicia Cannon
Age: 63
Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Name: Hisam Goueli
Age: 45
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Geriatric physician
Name: Izzy Gleicher
Age: 32
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Professional flutist
Name: Jag Bains
Age: 25
Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner
Name: Jared Fields
Age: 25
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator
Name: Kirsten Elwin
Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist
Name: Luke Valentine
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator
Name: Matt Klotz
Age: 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist
Name: Mecole Hayes
Age: 30
Hometown: St Louis, Mo.
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant
Name: Red Utley
Age: 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales
Name: Reilly Smedley
Age: 24
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender
What are your thoughts on this casting news?
