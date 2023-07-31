Big Brother Season 25: Cast Revealed For Biggest Season Yet

In the words of Lizzo, "It's about damn time."

We've been waiting longer than usual for the latest season of our summertime obsession, Big Brother, but CBS decided to delay the season until August this summer.

We're just two days away from the premiere of Big Brother Season 25, and we have our cast.

There were some theories online that the show would keep the cast under wraps until the Wednesday, August 2, season premiere, but thankfully, the network dropped the casting news we've been anticipating for months.

Thankfully, we're getting 16 new houseguests, which probably means the rumors of returning houseguests are just that -- rumors.

So, who are the 16 new houseguests competing for one of the most coveted titles on the reality TV hit?

Name: America Lopez

Age: 27 Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Name: Blue Kim

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Brand strategist

Name: Bowie Jane

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Name: Cameron Hardin

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Name: Cory Wurtenberger

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student

Name: Felicia Cannon

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Name: Hisam Goueli

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Geriatric physician

Name: Izzy Gleicher

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Professional flutist

Name: Jag Bains

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner

Name: Jared Fields

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator

Name: Kirsten Elwin

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist

Name: Luke Valentine

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator

Name: Matt Klotz

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Name: Mecole Hayes

Age: 30

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant

Name: Red Utley

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales

Name: Reilly Smedley

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

