Big Brother Season 25: Cast Revealed For Biggest Season Yet

In the words of Lizzo, "It's about damn time."

We've been waiting longer than usual for the latest season of our summertime obsession, Big Brother, but CBS decided to delay the season until August this summer.

We're just two days away from the premiere of Big Brother Season 25, and we have our cast.

Big Brother 25 Trio

There were some theories online that the show would keep the cast under wraps until the Wednesday, August 2, season premiere, but thankfully, the network dropped the casting news we've been anticipating for months.

Thankfully, we're getting 16 new houseguests, which probably means the rumors of returning houseguests are just that -- rumors.

America Lopez - Big Brother

So, who are the 16 new houseguests competing for one of the most coveted titles on the reality TV hit?

Name: America Lopez

Age: 27 Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Blue Kim - Big Brother

Name: Blue Kim

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Brand strategist

Bowie Jane - Big Brother

Name: Bowie Jane

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Cameron Hardin - Big Brother

Name: Cameron Hardin

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger - Big Brother

Name: Cory Wurtenberger

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student

Felicia Cannon - Big Brother

Name: Felicia Cannon

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Hisam Goueli - Big Brother

Name: Hisam Goueli

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Geriatric physician

Izzy Gleicher - Big Brother

Name: Izzy Gleicher

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Professional flutist

Jag Bains - Big Brother

Name: Jag Bains

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner

Jared Fields - Big Brother

Name: Jared Fields

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator

Kirsten Elwin - Big Brother

Name: Kirsten Elwin

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist

Luke Valentine - Big Brother

Name: Luke Valentine

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator

Matt Klotz - Big Brother

Name: Matt Klotz

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Mecole Hayes - Big Brother

Name: Mecole Hayes

Age: 30

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant

Red Utley - Big Brother

Name: Red Utley

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley - Big Brother

Name: Reilly Smedley

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

