Candace Cameron Bure Shuts Down Allegation She Tried to Get Fuller House Co-Star Fired

Glamorous star Miss Benny took to TikTok this week to open up about her time working on Netflix's Fuller House, and it sounds like it wasn't the best experience.

Miss Benny played Casey in two episodes of the Full House revival as Casey, a friend of Kimmy's daughter, Ramona.

"One of the Tanner sisters is, like, very publicly not for the girls, if that makes sense," Miss Benny shared on the social media platform, recalling that the cast member tried to get her character removed.

While Miss Benny never mentions Candace Cameron Bure by name, the actress' name was hashtagged in the video.

"I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show."

Miss Benny said that there were conversations to nix the character of Casey because of this cast member.

"I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person's fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically," Miss Benny shared.

"So to this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters."

Despite the less-than-stellar reaction from one of the actors about her being on the show, Miss Benny said she had "a really fun time actually shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me, and the show ultimately led to me being on Glamorous on Netflix."

Miss Benny said in the video that it "continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults."

Bure, for her part, released a statement to TV Line in which she denied wanting Miss Benny removed from the show.

"I never asked Miss Benny's character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers, or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show," the statement reads.

"Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as 'Casey' on the show."

"We didn't share any scenes together, so we didn't get a chance to talk much while filming on set," Bure added.

"I wish Miss Benny only the best."

