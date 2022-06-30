Glamorous: Netflix Series Casts Zane Phillips, Kim Cattrall, & More

Glamorous is moving forward at Netflix.

The one-time CW, starring Miss Benny, is rounding out its cast.

Zane Phillips (Fire Island, Legacies) is set to play Chad, Wdevoted son to Madolyn and the Director of Sales for her beauty empire, who is caught in a never-ending quest to live up to his mother’s expectations."

Kim Cattrall (Queer as Folk, How I Met Your Father) is playing makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, "a veteran from the Golden Age of Supermodels who is the founder and CEO of the prestigious boutique beauty brand that bears her name."

"The quick-witted executive is focused on shaking up her business and sees an opportunity in Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), taking him from the makeup counter to a seat at the table, ruffling feathers along the way."

Jade Payton (Dynasty, Daybreak) will play Venetia, "Madolyn's ambitious and chic first assistant who takes the newly-hired Marco under her wing, showing him not only how to navigate the office, but queer Brooklyn nightlife as well."

Michael Hsu Rosen (Pretty Smart, Tiny Pretty Things) plays Ben, "a graphic designer at Glamorous by Madolyn, full of angst and opinions, who has built a wall around his heart."

"That is, until he meets Marco, and is inspired to stumble out of his comfort zone."

Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones and The Six, Tell It Like a Woman) plays Britt, "a fellow graphic designer at Glamorous by Madolyn, who finds her long-time crush on her colleague requited when they match by surprise, sparking a relationship that gets serious in more ways than one."

Graham Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Umbrella Academy) plays Parker, "a confident, self-proclaimed jock who symblolizes unobtainable gay cis-male perfection."

"He has a chance encounter with Marco that sets in motion a game of pursuit."

Diana Maria Riva, Lisa Gilroy, and Mark Deklin have all landed guest-starring roles.

Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

It's Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

The series started its life at The CW, having been ordered to pilot in 2019.

Unfortunately, the network did not not move forward with a full-fledged series, but we think Netflix may be a better home for it.

Netflix has a global reach, and it will give Glamorous the best chance of success.

