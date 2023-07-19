Elite Renewed for Season 8 With Original Star Set to Return

With Elite Season 7 on the horizon, Netflix is making one thing very clear:

The hit Spanish teen drama is not ending in the near future.

The streaming service on Wednesday morning picked up Elite Season 8.

What's more, another original character has been locked in to return.

Mina el Hammani, who played Nadia during the hit series' first three seasons, will return.

No details have been revealed about whether Mina will be a series regular or if she will be a recurring player, but still, this casting news is sure to get fans talking.

Elite has prided itself in revamping the cast every couple of seasons to keep things fresh, so it's always interesting when a former star returns.

It will be interesting to find out what became of Nadia after Elite Season 3, which found her leaving Spain behind to attend university in New York City.

Nadia did appear on Short Stories following her exit, but it emerged early into Elite Season 4 that she and Guzman had split up.

As previously reported, Elite Season 7 will hit the air on October 20, 2023.

Mina's on-screen brother Omar Ayuso is set to return for the first time since departing following Samuel's death on Elite Season 5.

New additions to the cast for Elite Season 7 include Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi, Fernando Líndez, Alejandro Albarracín, Iván Mendes, and Maribel Verdú.

They join Elite Season 6 cast members Valentina Zenere, Andre Lamoglia, Carmen Arrufat, Alex Pastrana, Alvaro de Juana, Ander Puig, Ana Bokesa, and Nadia Al Saida.

While Elite lost its spark around the fourth season, the series remains a top draw for Netflix.

The constant cast turnover likely makes the show more lucrative.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.