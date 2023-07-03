Elizabeth Perkins Reveals Whether She'd Return for Weeds Revival

If the long-gestating Weeds Revival gets the green light, another original star is interested in stepping back into the world of Nancy Botwin.

Elizabeth Perkins appeared in five of eight seasons during the show's initial run on Showtime.

In an interview with Variety, Perkins stressed that the new project was very much "talk" at this early stage in development.

The Afterparty Season 2 star admitted she would be ecstatic to get the opportunity to work with her former co-stars.

"I loved working with Mary-Louise Parker," she added.

"I love those two characters together, Nancy and Celia!"

Indeed, fans would be interested in checking back in with Celia, who was missing from the show's final three seasons.

By the end of Weeds' eight-season run, the series had changed so much that many of the original elements of the show were missing.

Bringing the series back will be a big task, especially when you consider that the show's popularity had tailed off by the end.

Despite being teased several years ago, the Weeds sequel resurfaced earlier this year.

Justin Kirk previously hinted that the franchise had nothing to offer.

"Even as a fan, do you really want to see us all old and coming back?" the actor told Variety.

"By the time of Season 8, I don't think the general idea was, 'We should keep doing this!' Look, I love those people, I love that character."

"I did recently hear of it again," Kirk added, "so they may be trying to drag its tired carcass out."

The Weeds cast also included Tonye Patano, Romany Malco, Hunter Parrish, Alexander Gould, Andy Milder, Allie Grant, and Kevin Nealon.

Showtime is doubling down on proven franchises, with new shows in the Billions and Dexter universes in the works.

A Nurse Jackie revival is also in development.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Do you think it will perform well?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.