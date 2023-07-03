Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky: It's Over After 27 Years!

Well, we have some surprising news out of the reality TV world, and this one's a shocker.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage.

People first reported the news.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source told the outlet.

"They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

The Bravo stars married in January 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know the pair's relationship has been documented on the reality series, with Richards serving as a cast member since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1.

Fans have watched their highs on the series.

Truthfully, few lows have made their way to the screen, but there's no telling whether the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will document their split and the aftermath.

Richards dished to Page Six that her co-stars had questioned her marriage while filming the series.

"It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on," she told the outlet.

"A, I haven't been wearing my big diamond ring, because there's a lot of crime these days and I'm like, 'I'm not comfortable,'" she shared.

"And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, 'That thing sparked that?' I don't know."

At the time, she hinted that all was right in their relationship.

"When this stuff would come up before, I would like, cry and I was devastated," Richards told Page Six.

"But now, I'm more like, 'OK, I've done this before. Let's do this. Bring it on. Come on. Let's see what you got for me here.'"

While details are scarce about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, it seems Kyle Richards is staying put, possibly securing a wild storyline for future seasons.

As teased by our sister site, The Hollywood Gossip, Richards was weighing up her options following Season 12.

It's been quite a year for Bravo fanatics after the split of Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval following the Scandoval.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has also split up with Kroy Bierman.

It's been a lot.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.