Loki: The Timeline is Running Out in High-Stakes Season 2 Trailer

How do you come to terms with being pulled between the past and the present?

That's what Tom Hiddleston's Loki has to consider in the official trailer for Loki Season 2, premiering October 6 on Disney+.

"I'm being pulled through time, between the past and the present," the MCU veteran says.

"If what I saw is true, there's nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction."

The MCU has utilized the multiverse in the past, so there's a good chance we'll revisit that on Loki Season 2, assuming the world Loki and his friends live in isn't salvageable.

The trailer seemingly hints at Loki going up against He Who Remains (played by Jonathan Majors) and several other villains to protect the integrity of the timeline.

Sophia Di Martino is also back as Sylvie, alongside Owen Wilson (as Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Neil Ellice (Hunter D-90), Eugene Cordero (Hunter K-5E), and Tara Strong (voicing Miss Minutes).

But there are also plenty of new faces joining the cast.

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) plays O.B., while Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Kate Dickie (Inside Man), and Liz Carr (Silent Witness) serve as new faces.

Loki Season 1 was a huge success story for Disney+, and the second chapter couldn't be arriving at a better time:

Secret Invasion didn't get the warm reception many expected, with many struggling with the dark tone and lack of convincing developments.

The series finale set the stage for some big swings in the MCU, but will any of it affect Loki?

We're not sure about that one, but Loki Season 1 was bright and filled with satisfying developments, so hopefully, the second chapter won't suffer the dreaded sophomore slump.

The promo alone gives me hope that we're in for a solid follow-up.

Take a look at the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

