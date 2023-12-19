Jonathan Majors Fired by Marvel in Wake of Guilty Verdict in Assault Trial

Jonathan Majors' time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially over.

The embattled actor was found guilty of assault and harassment on Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Why Was Jonathan Majors Arrested?

Jonathan Majors attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party

The Lovecraft Country star was found guilty on one charge of reckless assault in the third degree and one on a harassment charge.

He was found not guilty on a charge of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Jonathan Majors attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood

When Will Jonathan Majors Be Sentenced?

The 34-year-old Majors faces up to one year in prison and will be sentenced on February 6, 2024.

Jabbari alleged that Majors assaulted her in the backseat of a car earlier this year.

The actor was allegedly upset that she took his phone out of his hands and saw that he was communicating with another woman via text message.

Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Majors allegedly snatched the phone back but, in doing so, left her with pain and a fractured finger.

After the verdict, Priya Chaudhry, the actor's attorney, said that Majors "looks forward to fully clearing his name."

"Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months," the statement adds.

In the aftermath of the guilty verdict, reports emerged that he would no longer be working for Marvel Studios and Disney.

Jonathan Majors onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Majors arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in July 2021 with the Loki Season 1 finale.

He followed that up with appearances in the second season and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

All of those were considered minor appearances before the Lovecraft Country alum was set to become the main attraction in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

It's unclear at this stage whether the movie will be revamped to focus on a different character or if Marvel-Disney will travel the recast route.

Jonathan Majors attends the "Creed III" HBCU Atlanta Fan Screening at Regal Atlantic Station

It's possible that the company decided some time ago to part ways with Majors and may have been prepping a big switch for the movie.

Will Marvel Recast Jonathan Majors?

There had been rumors that indicated his appearance in the Loki Season 2 finale as a set-up for the Kang storyline, but that never came to pass.

The MCU is planned years in advance, so it's clear that Jonathan was considered an asset to the ongoing continuity, as evidenced by him being tipped to be the big villain of the next superhero team-up movie.

The Avengers is a massive movie franchise, and after Endgame brought many of the current plots to a halt, the company had to recalibrate to usher in the next phase of the MCU.

Awaiting a Ride -- Tall - Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 1

Despite rumors that Majors would no longer work with the MCU or Disney earlier in the year, the two companies kept tight-lipped about the situation. Until now.

Jonathan Majors Was Dropped From His Talent Manager and Publicity Firm Earlier This Year

Upon his arrest earlier this year, Majors was dropped by his talent manager, Entertainment 360, and his publicity firm, the Lede Company.

He was pulled from a major ad campaign for the U.S. Army, among other projects.

After a breakthrough role on HBO's one-and-done Lovecraft Country, it seemed the only thing was up for his career.

Going Back to Ardham -- Tall - Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 10

He started the year with a widely praised role in Creed III, starring opposite Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson.

The statement from Majors' attorney certainly signals that he will appeal the verdict.

What are your thoughts on Marvel and Disney cutting ties with Majors?

How do you think this will affect the next chapter of the MCU?

