New Amsterdam Star Tyler Labine Recovering From 'Potentially Fatal' Blood Clot

Tyler Labine is speaking out about how he's "counting his blessings" after a medical emergency.

The New Amsterdam alum shared over the weekend via Instagram that he had a "potentially fatal" blood clot in his liver and intestines last week.

Thankfully, it was caught in time.

"Sometimes it's a Tuesday and you're walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off," he wrote on the social media platform.

"Then sometimes you wake up on a weds with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital."

"And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes," he continued.

The Reaper alum shared an update on how he's feeling after the traumatic event.

"I'm doing alright. Slow recovery but I'm here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me," he said.

"Im counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what's really important to me in this life."

"Thanks everyone. SO much love," he added.

The comments section was filled with love from fans and celebrities.

"Sending you love and energy bro. Blessings," wrote Rick Gonzalez, who starred alongside Labine in Reaper.

"Oh man. I'm so sorry. Sending healing thoughts ❤️," wrote The Good Doctor's Fiona Gubelmann.

Labine recently wrapped his five-season run on NBC's New Amsterdam, which wrapped its run earlier this year.

In addition to New Amsterdam and Reaper, his TV and movie credits also include Escape Room, Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, and Sons Of Tucson.

Our thoughts go out to Tyler during this difficult time, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

