Sex Education to End With Season 4 on Netflix: Get the Premiere Date and First Look

It's the TV news we've expected for months, but it doesn't make it any less difficult:

Sex Education Season 4 will be the hit Netflix drama's last.

The streaming service went public Wednesday morning with the announcement. We also learned that all episodes will be streaming on September 21.

Netflix promises the last chapter will be filled with "love, laughter, tears, friendship, new relationships... (and old)."

Asa Butterfield leads the cast as Otis Milburn, alongside Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, and Daniel Ings.

Joining them for the final season will be Emmy award-winning actor and Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), actress and model Jodie Turner Smith.

Rounding out the Sex Education Season 4 cast is comedian Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua.

"Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College," the logline for the final season teases.

"Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again."

"But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level."

"There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal," the Netflix synopsis continues.

"Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him."

"Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy."

"Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

Sex Education Season 3 wrapped with the characters embarking on very different chapters in life, so it will be exciting to see how they navigate moving on.

Check out the trailer below, and return to TV Fanatic for Sex Education reviews when the series premieres.

Once again, we'll dissect all the drama in episodic reviews.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.