The Bachelorette on the Move at ABC Amid Ratings Freefall

ABC is switching up its Monday slate after lower-than-expected ratings for The Bachelorette Season 20.

The current season, with Charity Lawson, has been airing for the last month and is currently down almost 60% in the demo vs. The Bachelorette Season 19.

Season to date, the dating series is averaging 1.9 million viewers and a 0.33 rating in the all-important 18-49 demo.

The lower numbers could be attributed to ABC airing the series in the 9 p.m. hour instead of its regular 8 p.m. lead-off spot.

ABC has clearly taken notice of the dismal TV ratings and hopes moving the series back to its former slot will drum up some interest.

The time slot change is effective immediately, meaning the next fresh episode will air Monday, July 24, at 8 p.m.

Claim to Fame, which has been airing in the 8 p.m. slot, will move to 10 p.m., following The Bachelorette.

It's unclear whether the damage is done for The Bachelorette, but we're sure the erosion gap will shorten when you fact in post-airdate viewing.

The Bachelorette Season 20 has been dramatic, with Charity almost taking back roses and a whole host of other developments.

The series is set to conclude its newest season on August 21 with a three-hour finale, while Claim to Fame will wrap its run the following week.

We're sure it will be packed with drama.

There are some more changes afoot at ABC with the new prank show The Prank Panel leaving Sundays behind to move to Thursdays at 9 p.m., beginning Thursday, July 27.

In other scheduling news at ABC, the network recently announced it was postponing its entire scripted slate until 2024.

This decision is in response to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

