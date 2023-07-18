The Bachelorette on the Move at ABC Amid Ratings Freefall

at .

ABC is switching up its Monday slate after lower-than-expected ratings for The Bachelorette Season 20.

The current season, with Charity Lawson, has been airing for the last month and is currently down almost 60% in the demo vs. The Bachelorette Season 19.

Season to date, the dating series is averaging 1.9 million viewers and a 0.33 rating in the all-important 18-49 demo.

Charity and Zach - The Bachelor

The lower numbers could be attributed to ABC airing the series in the 9 p.m. hour instead of its regular 8 p.m. lead-off spot.

ABC has clearly taken notice of the dismal TV ratings and hopes moving the series back to its former slot will drum up some interest.

Charity on a Date - The Bachelor

The time slot change is effective immediately, meaning the next fresh episode will air Monday, July 24, at 8 p.m.

Claim to Fame, which has been airing in the 8 p.m. slot, will move to 10 p.m., following The Bachelorette.

It's unclear whether the damage is done for The Bachelorette, but we're sure the erosion gap will shorten when you fact in post-airdate viewing.

The Bachelorette Season 20 has been dramatic, with Charity almost taking back roses and a whole host of other developments.

Charity is the Bachelorette

The series is set to conclude its newest season on August 21 with a three-hour finale, while Claim to Fame will wrap its run the following week.

We're sure it will be packed with drama.

There are some more changes afoot at ABC with the new prank show The Prank Panel leaving Sundays behind to move to Thursdays at 9 p.m., beginning Thursday, July 27.

In other scheduling news at ABC, the network recently announced it was postponing its entire scripted slate until 2024.

Charity - 26 - Child and Family Therapist - Columbus, Georgia - The Bachelor

This decision is in response to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

What are your thoughts on the TV news?

Are you surprised?

Love Is In The Air For These TV Couples
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Bachelorette Quotes

I feel like I'm in the movie Clueless right now.

Rachel

I'm sweet. I'm also sour. I'm sassy. Yet classy.

Rachel

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Photos

Survival Skills - The Bachelorette
Inspired By Barbie - The Bachelorette
Tinseltown Fun
Xavier - The Bachelorette
Warwick - The Bachelorette
Taylor - The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Videos

Fanatic Feed: Elena Speaks on The Vampire Diaries Teaser, First Black Bachelorette & More
Fanatic Feed: Elena Speaks on The Vampire Diaries Teaser, First Black Bachelorette & More
The Bachelorette Promo: Bring on JoJo's Men!
The Bachelorette Promo: Bring on JoJo's Men!
The Bachelorette Season 11 Preview
The Bachelorette Season 11 Preview
  1. The Bachelorette
  2. The Bachelorette on the Move at ABC Amid Ratings Freefall