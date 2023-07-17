The Golden Bachelor: ABC Unveils 71-Year-Old Lead of Senior-Focused Spinoff

ABC is sticking to its word and premiering a different spin on The Bachelor this fall.

The network on Monday unveiled some exciting casting news for The Golden Bachelor.

71-year-old Gerry Turner was revealed to be handing out the roses in the new series on Monday's Good Morning America Broadcast.

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," reads the official logline.

"The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."

"In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

The network describes Turner as a "charming 71-year-old patriarch" who will show that love stories "only get better with age."

Turner hails from Indiana, where he is a grandfather.

During Monday's telecast, he revealed that his casting news is "still sinking in."

He also opened up about his dating history, revealing that his wife of 43 years, Toni, died in 2017.

"She got robbed," Turner said as he teared up.

"Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have… We always told each other that when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy."

Reworking the format for a different audience is an exciting spin and something ABC has been teasing for years.

The network announced earlier this year that its fall slate would be all-reality due to the WGA strike, which meant fresh episodes of its scripted roster would not be ready in time.

Had the scripted offerings not been in dire straits, we'd probably have waited many more years for this new take on The Bachelor.

The series is set to air on Mondays at 10/9c, beginning in the fall, out of Dancing With the Stars.

After spending one season as a Disney+ exclusive, the dancing competition returns to the network.

Check the promo for The Golden Bachelor below.

It looks pretty great.

What are your thoughts on the show airing an aged-up version?

Are you interested?

Hit the comments below.

