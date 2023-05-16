ABC Fall Surprise as Network Unveils All-Reality Schedule

With no sign of the Hollywood Writers Strike concluding, ABC has responded with a strike-proof schedule.

The closest thing to scripted we're getting is Abbott Elementary reruns.

Yes, this is by far the most shocking schedule for the fall in a long time.

Dancing With the Stars returns to its Mondays at 8 p.m. home in the fall, paired with -- wait for it -- The Golden Bachelor.

That's right, folks. The long-gestating aged-up version of The Bachelor has landed a series order and will replace The Good Doctor.

If the network is already thinking of replacing fall shows with reality, then there's a good chance we'll be getting fewer episodes of the shows when they eventually bow at midseason.

Tuesdays will feature Celebrity Jeopardy! and Bachelor in Paradise.

On Wednesdays, Abbott Elementary encores will air between Judge Steve Harvey and What Would You Do?

Thursdays will consist of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck, and The $100,000 Pyramid.

Friday will be home to Shark Tank and 20/20, while Sunday will feature America's Funniest Home Videos and the Wonderful World of Disney.

Monday

8 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars

10 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor

Tuesday

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!

9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

Wednesday

8 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary repeats

10 p.m.: What Would You Do?

Thursday

8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9 p.m.: Press Your Luck

10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid

Friday

8 p.m.: Shark Tank

9 p.m.: 20/20

Saturday

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Saturday Night College Football

Sunday

7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney

9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, American Idol, The Bachelor, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, High Potential, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, Station 19, and Will Trent are all on track for midseason.

A Million Little Things, Alaska Daily, Big Sky, The Company You Keep, and The Goldbergs are all over, while the future for Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds has not been determined.

