The Golden Bachelor Teaser: “I Don’t Always Date 20 Women at Once ... but I’m About To”

Gerry Turner's quest for love will mark several firsts for The Bachelor franchise.

As previously reported, Turner will lead ABC's first senior edition of the dating series.

Appropriately titled The Golden Bachelor, viewers will watch as the 71-year-old dates 20 women, hands out some roses, and picks a life-long partner at the end of the process.

What could possibly go wrong?

We're not entirely sure, but we will be seated to check if the series gives the franchise the jolt of life it desperately needs.

ABC's latest teaser makes plenty of comments about how things get better with age.

"In life, good things take time, and this love story is worth the wait."

"I don't always date 20 women at once… but I'm about to," Gerry says as the camera shows our Golden Bachelor.

The new entry in the franchise will give Gerry "a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," the reality TV show's official logline reads.

"The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."

"In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

If it performs well, it's an interesting spin on the original series and could lead to The Golden Bachelorette.

Unfortunately, the series comes at a time that the franchise's popularity is dwindling.

The Bachelorette Season 20's numbers this summer are hardly encouraging, but ABC needs content for the fall, and unscripted content is the only way forward due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

ABC is giving the show a solid lead-in in Dancing With the Stars, but it's unclear whether fans will be interested in sticking around for this new iteration.

Check out the promo below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

