The Lazarus Project Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Hard Choice

Be careful what you wish for.

That was the central message of The Lazarus Project Season 1 Episode 6.

George truly hadn't thought through his scheme to bring his lover, Sarah, killed on The Lazarus Project Season 1 Episode 2, back to life.

No, George didn't much care if thousands had to die, at least temporarily, if Sarah was alive again afterward.

Archie should have recognized George's grieving yet determined frame of mind during their philosophical discussions of why Lazarus operatives shouldn't use time resets for their purposes. Her sad story about losing Ross didn't convince him; she should have picked up on that.

Now George has been running about Europe for three episodes, which should have given Archie some pause.

Instead, she first chalked it up to him taking time off while in mourning. Then, after he called her while running from the Romanian police on an unauthorized solo mission, she thought that was initiative.

A probationary agent not in his right mind hunting down a nuclear device alone. That's nothing to be alarmed about, is it?

But Archie was hardly alone among Lazarus personnel in mishandling the George situation. Let's look at the actions of Shiv, whose arrogance in chasing George by himself rightfully landed him dead in George's car trunk.

Review Shiv's actions on The Lazarus Project Season 1 Episode 4. He was suspicious when George called in sick and quickly pieced together George's plan.

But he didn't contact Archie, George's training officer, to let her know what her charge was up to. Instead, he followed George to Romania with only Ryan, the I.T. guy, as backup, after swearing Ryan to secrecy.

Then he proceeded to chase George all over the country. George, the rookie, left a few electronic breadcrumbs and got the drop of the veteran officer, eventually shooting him dead while promising to resurrect him as soon as possible.

It only took two episodes for George to do so, undoubtedly to his future regret, as Shiv will certainly hunt him down for the whole killing thing.

George spent The Lazarus Project Season 1 Episode 5 on a high-speed tour of Romania. He could have made life easier on himself by hotwiring another car rather than driving around in a stolen vehicle, piquing police interest.

But again, in every episode, it's George reacting instead of thoughtfully planning. He's great at thinking on his feet, but it does leave him vulnerable.

This was evident in every scene featuring George and his new traveling buddy, Rudy, the caretaker for Big Boy. For the past two episodes, Rudy asked George questions for which George didn't have believable answers.

It didn't make sense that Rudy was willing to transport George and Big Boy to a population center on George's promise of payment. This zealot Rudy didn't know was planning to set off a nuclear device, and no amount of money should have enticed Rudy to be at Ground Zero.

A flashback cleared up a couple of questions in a hurry. The car tailing the trailer held a gang, including Rudy, who planned to steal Big Boy. No, Lazarus remained fairly clueless about George's activities.

It's a shame Rudy was a bad guy as his chat with George on the road was enjoyable, with George getting all philosophical about setting off the bomb while Rudy was realistic about his being the wrong guy to convince.

The upshot of it all was George ended up the last man standing because he was motivated by love, while Rudy and his gang were powered by greed.

However, George had a problem, as the trailer broke down in the middle of nowhere.

This was yet another scenario George hadn't considered: setting off Big Boy in an area where the blast would kill more cows than humans. He soon learned that Lazarus wasn't in the business of preserving livestock.

And yet, set it off, he did. Then the wounded George suffered through the ignominy of calling his superior, Archie, for a ride. At least the stoner rock band had good painkillers for him on their plane.

George returned to headquarters and discovered his efforts to cast the blame on Shiv were holding up. He survived a little light interrogation by Wes and Archie, maintaining he was an overly enthusiastic rookie.

However, he found out his scheme to trigger a time reset didn't work. Lazarus deals with mass-extinction events, and a couple of hundred Eastern European farmers didn't qualify.

George's only hope of salvaging things fell through when the Russians weren't too shaken up by a nuke going off near their border. So he called the Russian ambassador and revealed Shiv's whereabouts to prove the British were in on the attack.

He finally succeeded by gunning down a good portion of the Russian embassy staff, ratcheting up international tension, and causing Wes to have to do a time reset.

However, he won't be able to enjoy life with an alive Sarah.

All the involved Lazarus operatives recalled George's role in the detonation. So he's now on the run. How does he get out of this mess of his own making? Maybe Rebrov, who helped get him into this trouble, has some ideas.

Shouldn't someone at Lazarus have caught on to what George was doing?

Did George fail to think things through?

How does he get out from under this?

