The Lincoln Lawyer: Mickey's Life is on the Line in Season 2 Part 2 Trailer

You are Mickey Haller, and you win cases. That's what you do, no matter who you're defending.

Those wise words are shared by Becki Newton's Lorna in the official trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2, which picks up in the explosive aftermath of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 5.

Mickey is struggling with the gravitas of the case at hand, his connection to Lana Parrilla's Lisa, and how best to navigate his career now that people are out to get him.

Oh, yes, The beloved Netflix series still has three episodes of drama to come, and the trailer promises this series is only getting started.

Undoubtedly, Maggie, Lorna, Izzy, and Cisco are scared about how far Mickey will go to win his case.

At the trailer's beginning, Mickey is in the hospital after being left for dead, and everyone else is sort of left to pick up the pieces.

How do you let someone know you're worried about them without overstepping?

Mickey's career doesn't allow for any time off, but his bond with Lisa could be what breaks him.

Lorna is well aware of the simmering tension between the lawyer and the client, but she also understands how far Mickey would go to protect someone.

"Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles," the logline for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 reads.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

Check out the trailer below because this is another stellar episode batch.

New episodes touch down on Netflix on August 3, 2023.

