The Lincoln Lawyer: Mickey's Life is on the Line in Season 2 Part 2 Trailer

at .

You are Mickey Haller, and you win cases. That's what you do, no matter who you're defending.

Those wise words are shared by Becki Newton's Lorna in the official trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2, which picks up in the explosive aftermath of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 5.

Mickey is struggling with the gravitas of the case at hand, his connection to Lana Parrilla's Lisa, and how best to navigate his career now that people are out to get him.

Mickey's Fate - The Lincoln Lawyer

Oh, yes, The beloved Netflix series still has three episodes of drama to come, and the trailer promises this series is only getting started.

Undoubtedly, Maggie, Lorna, Izzy, and Cisco are scared about how far Mickey will go to win his case.

Mickey at Lisa's - The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 5

At the trailer's beginning, Mickey is in the hospital after being left for dead, and everyone else is sort of left to pick up the pieces.

How do you let someone know you're worried about them without overstepping?

Mickey's career doesn't allow for any time off, but his bond with Lisa could be what breaks him.

Lorna is well aware of the simmering tension between the lawyer and the client, but she also understands how far Mickey would go to protect someone.

Lisa - The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 5

"Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles," the logline for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 reads.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

Check out the trailer below because this is another stellar episode batch.

New episodes touch down on Netflix on August 3, 2023.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Are you ready for more?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Lincoln Lawyer Quotes

Henry: Henry Dahl. Nice to meet you.
Lisa: Henry's a podcast producer. He interviewed me a few months back for a story about gentrification.
Mickey: Podcasts?
Henry: You might've heard of Murder on the Hudson. It was in The New York Times' top 10 for three months. It was a huge hit.

Mickey: Russell?What the fuck are you doing here?
Russell: I didn't wanna break another window, so I hopped the fence. I gotta say, today was amazing. I mean, I know you're good, but that was… [kisses] …something else.
Mickey: I don't know what you want, exactly, but--
Russell: Okay. You should probably hear me out. After all, you are my attorney. Paid an extra retainer to make sure of that, so I think that I probably want what any client wants, Mickey. I want your expert legal help. Being a lawyer, it comes with all sorts of duties and responsibilities, doesn't it? Like, the duty of confidentiality. That's the big one, right? The one where anything I say becomes our little secret, and you can't tell anybody, especially not the police. So, Martha Renteria had it coming. That bitch got exactly what she deserved. And then someone else went down for it, and he's about to go down for it again. But the best part is, now,bthere's nothing you can do about it.

The Lincoln Lawyer

