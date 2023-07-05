The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Prime Video Debuts Trailer for Sigourney Weaver Drama

If the official trailer for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart doesn't make you want to watch Prime Video's upcoming drama series, I don't know what will.

The trailer for the new series, starring and executive-produced by the incomparable Sigourney Weaver, dropped today (Wednesday, July 7).

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart launches on the streaming service exclusively in over 240 countries and territories on August 4.

Three episodes will be released on August 4, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on September 1.

Going into a series knowing when you'll have all the answers is always interesting.

Thankfully, Amazon Prime Video has already announced The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will be one-and-done, telling a complete story over the first season.

Many limited series on streaming services get a binge release from the jump, but it's good to know the series will benefit from the weekly conversation that comes with weekly series.

Based on Holly Ringland's best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart.

"When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family's past," the official logline from Prime Video teases.

"Set against Australia's breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades."

"As she grows from her complicated past, Alice's journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress Sigourney Weaver (Avatar, Alien), Gold Logie and AACTA award winner Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers, Offspring), 2022's AACTA Best Lead Actress winner Leah Purcell (The Drover's Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, Wentworth), and Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead, Saint X).

The cast is rounded out by Frankie Adams (The Expanse), Alexander England (How to Please a Woman), Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Sebastián Zurita (Amazon Original series Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Xavier Samuel (Elvis).

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin.

Ivin directs all seven episodes, and Lambert serves as showrunner.

Take a look at the official trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on this TV news.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.