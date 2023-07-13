The Witcher: Netflix Debuts Trailer for Season 3 Part 2, and it Teases Henry Cavill's Exit as Geralt

Are you ready for Geralt's last stand?

On Thursday morning, Netflix shared the trailer for The Witcher Season 3 Part 2, and it teases some shocking events for all of your favorite characters.

After the chilling conclusion of The Witcher Season 3 Episode 5, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are quite literally fighting for survival.

"We didn't come this far just to abandon each other," Geralt tells the pair.

We also see everyone preparing for a war to come, but instead of cracking jokes, Jaskier is doling out facts.

"The war brewing outside is nothing compared to what Geralt will unleash to protect his daughter," he says.

The trailer also heavily hints at Henry Cavill's last hurrah as Geralt of Rivia, as we see a lifeless Geralt in water, seemingly dying.

Our best guess is that this is from The Witcher Season 3 Episode 8 -- the season finale.

The series has to craft a compelling way for Liam Hemsworth to trade places with Cavill, or there will be many unhappy fans.

Then again, it seems fans aren't as impressed with The Witcher Season 3 so far...

The reaction hasn't been strong, with the series having a disappointing 24% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wowza, right?

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the logline teases.

"Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery."

The series has a big task ahead as it writes out Cavill.

The show's future likely hinges on the resolution of the above because it mishandles the developments; fans won't want to watch The Witcher Season 4.

Check out the trailer below.

Will you be watching when the final three episodes of The Witcher Season 3 drop on Netflix on July 27?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.