The Witcher Season 3 Episode 5 Review: The Art of the Illusion

Oh, well done. With impressive restraint, The Witcher Season 3 Episode 5 feeds us a few puzzle pieces at a time until the picture emerges.

In between, Geralt and Yennefer canoodle like new lovers in the first throes of passion as they examine the evening in hindsight from different perspectives.

The repeated telling of the same few hours with new details added with each visit is a creative narrative technique that draws viewers in as they are compelled to match the information up to the established timeline, even as they seek an explanation for the change in Geralt and Yennefer's relationship.

Revealing Vilgefortz is the sorcerer with Rience on his leash only spawns more questions.

If Stregobor had been the villain, the motivations would be simple to identify. Stregobor's hatred of elves is well-documented, and he is unapologetic for his extreme specism.

But Vilgefortz has been more subtle in masking his intentions.

One might even suspect he genuinely cares for Tissaia and is honest when he tells Geralt that the relationship has changed him from the cruel man he once was.

As most mages are adept at telepathy, it would be hard to fool Tissaia for so long and completely without having some true affection.

Thinking back to The Witcher Season 2 Episode 1, Vilgefortz's demeanor in the wake of the mage win at Sodden is enigmatic. Although he joins his fellow survivors to heal the wounded, it bears remembering that when he first awakened alone after being bested by Cahir, he killed a wounded comrade he found in the woods.

As Rience's master, Vilgefortz is an agent of Nilfgaard.

But based on his love tokens of scarlet ammonite, he conducts his experiments in West Redania.

So is he Nilfgaardian or Redanian? The two nations are at natural cross-purposes when it comes to Ciri.

Emhyr of Nilfgaard wants Ciri to rule with him as his daughter, while the Redanians want her allied through marriage to have a legitimate claim to Cintra.

As a magic user, Vilgefortz is most likely interested in Ciri for her Elder Blood and ability to open portals.

So does this mean, Stregobor is... innocent? Surely, not. Or perhaps, he's just not guilty of experimenting on novices with elf blood.

I’m saving the Continent. Rooting out the deadly creatures that threaten us all, not unlike you.

He did steal the souvenirs from the girls, which is a pretty petty act for someone Geralt once caught experimenting on girls targeted for being born during an eclipse.

Was the Book of Monoliths planted in his safe to draw Istredd and Triss to him and cast him in a guilty light?

I'm curious how the Book of Monoliths, now in Tissaia's possession, found its way from Avallac'h to Aretuza.

The last time we saw the Book was on The Witcher: Blood Origin Season 1 Episode 4, when the young elf mage has mastered time travel thanks to studying the Book and uses it to peek in at young Cirilla, disguised as a commoner and playing on the streets of Cintra.

Tricksy book of troubles.

You and I aren’t like Tissaia. We break rules. We aren’t afraid of power. There’s still hope for you.

There's also the question of how Philippa and Dijkstra fit into Vilgefortz's plot.

With Dijkstra holding a blade to Geralt's throat as The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 rolls credits, the Redanian spymaster's purpose is ambiguous.

Philippa intimates they plan to make a move when Yennefer rejects her offer to work together. The way she directs attention at Lydia speaks to Redanian Intelligence already knowing that Vilgefortz is the power behind Rience.

So are they the cause of the disturbance Geralt goes to investigate?

Or are they looking to disrupt someone else's coup?

And is Radovid in on their plan, or is he off schtupping Jaskier on his own whim?

Not that there's room in this unusually focused offering for scenes with Jaskier and Radovid. Or Ciri. Or Fringilla, Cahir, or Emhyr.

After four hours of trying to keep straight a bonkers number of plot threads, Volume 1 closes out with a blessedly singular recount of the evening at Aretuza.

To contrast it with The Witcher Season 2, when Triss and Yennefer were immersed in the witcher community at Kaer Morhen, this is Geralt's time to feel out of place as he must maneuver the insane social etiquette of the Brotherhood and company.

Geralt: Is there always this much staring?

Yennefer: No. It’s all for us. Get used to it. They’ll be watching us all night.

Geralt: Oh. Good.

Combined with the cozy bedroom activities, possibly encouraged by the spiked wine, but also something that has been a long time bubbling, we can read a lot into how Geralt and Yennefer have worked through their differences.

The jury's out on whether Geralt had enough wine to inspire his verbal love declaration, but he's spent months punishing Yennefer for her transgressions only to make his own life more difficult.

With the two of them united in their concern for Ciri's safety (and a historical disgust of Stregobor), they spring their off-target trap with (momentary) satisfaction.

So it's probably a figurative cold shower on their mood to realize they snared the wrong miscreant.

I am not your equal partner in this game. So, no, I shall continue on my path. I shall continue on my path. I shall respond to events. I’ll adapt with the world as it changes.

The bad news is we only have three more outings before Henry Cavill bows out as Geralt. It'll be a hard departure to accept after the emotional layering that's been developed this season.

The good news is we only have to wait until July 27, when Volume 2 drops, to find out who's doing what to whom and why.

Who will hold the answers, Fanatics? Will Redanian intelligence carry the day, or can Mage-ical illusions fool the wise?

Do the elves have any chance of surviving? Can Cahir fulfill the White Flame's mission?

What do you think Vilgefortz is up to? Does Fringilla get her day of retribution?

With a whole month to speculate, let's get the conversation going in the comments!

