Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Spoilers: Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, but Where's Raquel Leviss?!

Production on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is well underway, and that can only mean one thing:

Drama.

That's right, folks... Details are spilling out about the hit reality tv series' next season, and it might be the most dramatic to date.

It makes sense.

The Scandoval that staged a late-in-the-run renaissance for the show promises to echo through the rest of the series' run.

Case in point: TMZ shared filming footage in the SUR parking lot.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you know many big fights have been charted behind the restaurant that served as the show's focal setting.

This time, though, it's Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval hurling insults at each other.

As teased on Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 15, Scheana was livid to learn of Tom's affair with Raquel, so it makes sense they would continue to be at odds when the next season kicks off.

Details are scarce about what led to the argument in the SUR parking lot, but Scheana can be heard screaming at her one-time BFF about how he "f--ked Raquel."

Many cast members had been open about not wanting to film with Tom and Raquel, but it seems producers have managed to get the cast on-screen with Tom.

Where else would the drama come from?

Raquel has yet to begin filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 11, and there's a chance she may not return this season.

Despite being one of the most-talked-about reality tv stars in recent memory, Leviss has not closed a deal to return to the show.

TMZ noted this week that Raquel's camp has been negotiating with Bravo about her staging a comeback at some point this seasonSeveralal outlets claimed the star had closed a deal to return ahead of that development.

But that doesn't seem to be the case, and the filming spoilers indicate she has yet to begin filming.

Raquel reportedly checked into a mental health facility after filming the reunion episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

It's unclear whether she's in communication with Sandoval or any of her co-stars, but it's hard to imagine her return being anything but toxic.

Her co-stars hold a lot of animosity toward her -- as evidenced by the recent reunion episodes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.