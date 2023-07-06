Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 6

at .

What creature plagued the school?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6, our titular sleuth was invited to attend a career day at the school.

Ace In High School - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6

However, a mysterious creature had otherworldy plans for the school.

Meanwhile, Bess reached out to Carson after receiving a cease-and-desist letter.

Elsewhere, Tristan ended up stealing nancy's thunder during career day.

Watch Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6 Online

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6 Quotes

Can we agree cool things happen to you all the time?

Tristan

Why does it have to say it so mean? You’ve been served.

Bess

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6

