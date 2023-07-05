Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6 Review: The Web of Yesterdays

Seeing Nancy finally get to go to her prom could have been epic if she was with the right guy, but that's not what happened on Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6.

Instead, she ended up in 1972 with man-eating giant spiders and dancing with Tristan instead of Ace.

I hate spiders, but I would have preferred to watch those hideous creatures all night instead of Nancy paired with Tristan.

And can someone explain to me why Nancy always ends up dancing with the wrong guy leaving Ace watching from the sidelines?

It's become a painful pattern that I wish they'd drop, considering Nancy Drew is coming to an end.

If this installment was supposed to be romantic, they definitely missed the mark.

Tristan is nice, and he's cute, but that doesn't make him the guy Nancy should be dancing with or solving mysteries, and the more we see them together, the more frustrating it is to watch.

What makes it all the worse is that the Drew Crew not only seem okay with it but, in Bess' case, are pushing Nancy into Tristan's arms.

What kind of platanchor does that?

It would have been far more satisfying to have Nancy and Ace try to navigate the curse while having to pretend to be Bobby and Stacy and find their way out of 1972. Would Temperance's curse have still worked in a ghost web? If not, would they have considered staying in the past to be together?

Those are questions I would have loved to see them debate instead of Tristan telling Nancy about his grandfather taking him fishing.

During Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 13, it was Ace's letter that got Nancy's attention and had her looking for a way out of the whisper box. Ace desperately wanted to save her again this time.

Unfortunately, Tristan was the one to save Nancy, and then Ace had to save Tristan.

And Ace was so determined to find Chunky Velez, the missing ferret for Nancy, and I loved that they hadn't forgotten about Chunky!

Nick: Sometimes a ferret’s just a ferret, but not this time. What’s up?

Ace: I thought if I could do this one thing for Nancy, help her out, it would mean that we could find our way back to how we were before everything when there was friendship and nothing more.

Nick: I see that. But maybe you’re looking in the wrong direction. Is that ever what it was? Friendship and nothing more?

Ace: Whatever it was or could be, it’s like that ferret. It’s out there, just out of reach.

The prom had Nancy's life in peril once again, and Tristan wished ruffled tuxedos would make a comeback. That alone should have been a warning sign.

This new alternate reality was clearly meant to bring Nancy and Tristan closer together. That wasn't something in our hopes for Nancy Drew's final season, so how long are we going to have to endure this forced pairing?

And it was a total cliche that Ace finally captured Chunky Velez for Nancy, only to witness her slow dancing with Tristan.

The only possible upside to that scene would be if Ace realizes he can't stand to see Nancy with someone else, especially the son of the Glasses, and decides to find a way to break the curse after all.

Having the Drew Crew just accept Temperance's curse as a fait accompli seems so out of character. It really is difficult to accept. I just keep wondering when they'll come back to their senses.

Elsewhere, George made a really stupid mistake that, realistically, should have gotten her fired.

I can't believe George thought it was acceptable to rewrite Carson's letter. If she had an issue with it, she should have spoken to Carson about it. And changing the content while Carson's signature was still on it was all kinds of wrong.

George has so much to learn. She's lucky that Carson is so understanding.

George is also lucky that Bess is such a good friend. Not everyone is willing to be charged with breaking and entering to save their friend's career.

Not to mention that George's "help" ended up causing the Historical Society to be padlocked shut, which means that Bess's career is also on the line.

But the biggest question is, will we get any movement for any of our favorite couples soon?

Nick and George are still in the friend zone, with him dating Jade. And Bess and Addy only have very occasional appearances together. It's difficult to tell how serious their relationship is because they get so little screen time.

Nancy Drew Season 4 started off so strong. Nancy and Ace were at the forefront. They had important, heartfelt conversations.

But now it feels like they're in a holding pattern. I hope we pull out of it soon and get some serious momentum for our favorite couples before time runs out.

So what do you think, Nancy Drew fans? Are you enjoying Nancy and Tristan's road to romance?

Do you think Nancy and Ace are really over? Will you be satisfied or horribly disappointed in the series if Nace doesn't end up together before the series ends?

And should Nick and George be end game, or should they both move on to someone else?

Do you want to see more of Bess and Addy? And will we ever witness Carson being a part of a widower's group?

