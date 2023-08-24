All Star Shore Season 2 Moves to MTV, Paired With Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

All Star Shore is leaving Paramount+ behind.

MTV announced Thursday that the hit reality TV format would premiere its second season on Thursday, September 21, at 9 p.m.

It will air out of a new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Narrated by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, the competition series features 12 reality stars from some of television’s most iconic series -- Jersey Shore, Geordie Shore, Germany Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, F Boy Island, and Too Hot To Handle.

They come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house on an island off of Cartagena, Colombia, to battle it out over a variety of epic party-style challenges for a chance to win $150,000 and global bragging rights.

The cast includes Chantelle Connelly (Geordie Shore), Chase Demoor (Too Hot to Handle), Fabio De Pasqual (Germany Shore), and Gui Evaristo (Rio Shore).

Hati Garderobe (Germany Shore), Isa Castro (Acapulco Shore), Marnie Simpson (Geordie Shore), and Melinda Melrose (Too Hot To Handle) are also on the cast.

Patryk Spiker (Warsaw Shore), Tamaris Sepulveda (FBoy Island), Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore), and Xavier Ulibarri (Acapulco Shore) round out the cast.

While the series is leaving Paramount+ in the U.S., it will continue to be available on the streaming platform internationally.

All Star Shore will also air on MTV internationally in more than 40 countries and will be available to stream in all Paramount+ international markets, minus South Korea, beginning Monday, September 25.

All Star Shore is executive produced by John Varela for MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with TeleColombia International Studios.

Matt Apps, Antonia Mattia, and SallyAnn Salsano serve as executive producers. Matthew Parillo and Amy Starr are executives in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Check out the first promo for the new season below.

What are your thoughts on the first footage?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.