Angus Cloud Dead at 25: Euphoria Creator, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

In the aftermath of the tragic news of Angus Cloud's death at 25, those who knew and worked with him are paying tribute.

Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson, said:

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon."

"He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression."

"I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Javon Walton, who played Ashtray, shared a photo of Cloud giving him a hug, accompanied with, "Rest easy brother."

Storm Reid shared a video of Cloud and Maude Apatow on her Instagram story, revealing that "the tears just won't stop."

Cloud played Fez on the HBO drama. His family shared a statement announcing his death.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," Cloud's family said in a statement.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continued.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud was the breakout star of Euphoria when it launched on HBO in 2019.

He had an increased presence on Euphoria Season 2 as the series delved into Fezco's backstory.

Katherine Narducci, who played the character's grandmother, took to social media to pay tribute.

"#anguscloud @anguscloud you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon. (((((; @euphoriaHBO," she wrote.

Drake, who executive produces the series, shared a photo of Cloud on his Instagram story with the following caption:

"Good soul."

May Angus Cloud rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.